Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

