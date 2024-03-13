WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

WPP Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. CWM LLC grew its position in WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WPP by 166.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

