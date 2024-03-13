Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $28.96

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $28.36. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 188,305 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

