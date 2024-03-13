WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

