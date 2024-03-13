WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,904. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.