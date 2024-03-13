WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. 100,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

