WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,508. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

