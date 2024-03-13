WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. 94,853 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

