WNY Asset Management LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 359,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,655. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

