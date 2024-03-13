WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 378,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

