WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.41. The company had a trading volume of 100,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,931. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $152.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.