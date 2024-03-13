WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,614,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIGI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,678. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.