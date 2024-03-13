WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,924. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $69.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

