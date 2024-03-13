WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $47.77 during trading on Wednesday. 209,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,403. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

