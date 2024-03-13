WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,154,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.67. 159,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

