WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.04 and a 200-day moving average of $229.61. The stock has a market cap of $361.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.