WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $161,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.71. The company had a trading volume of 296,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,333. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.20 and a twelve month high of $180.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.