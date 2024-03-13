WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

