WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 285.6% from the February 14th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WISeKey International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

