WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.44

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 42572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.