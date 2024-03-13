WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.44

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 42572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,504,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,930 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $99,959,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,577,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,126,000 after purchasing an additional 834,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,484,000 after purchasing an additional 495,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 478,498 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

