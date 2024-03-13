WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.39

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 3191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $794.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,984.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

