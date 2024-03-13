WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.37

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 91690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $922.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,419,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

