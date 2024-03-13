William Blair Comments on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Couchbase in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of BASE opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $5,062,110 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

