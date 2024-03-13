WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Short Interest Up 106.3% in February

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the February 14th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of WETG stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. WeTrade Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.42.

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

