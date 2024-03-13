Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Down to $9.14

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.86. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 95,407 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $909.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

