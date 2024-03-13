Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 738,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.