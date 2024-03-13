Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAI opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.63.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
