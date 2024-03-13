West Paces Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.84. 3,444,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

