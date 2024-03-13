West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $198.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,358. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.