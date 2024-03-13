West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.99. 1,472,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,044. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.45 and a 52-week high of $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $401.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

