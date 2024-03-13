West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.1% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $573,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 235.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.97. The stock had a trading volume of 879,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.