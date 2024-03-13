West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.65. 360,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.