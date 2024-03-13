West Paces Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 596,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

