West Paces Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $157,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,921,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXPI stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.13. 594,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,283. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
