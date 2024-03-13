West Paces Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.40 and a 1 year high of $162.67. The company has a market capitalization of $382.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

