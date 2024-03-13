West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 337.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 229.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $123.18. 644,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.