West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $442,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock worth $2,513,398,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,010,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,646. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

