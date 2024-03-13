West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 229.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 243.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,447,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,359. The firm has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

