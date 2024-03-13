West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

