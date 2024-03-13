West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 532,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,135. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.