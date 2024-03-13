West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. 5,364,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,004,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

