West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
McDonald’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.22. 2,525,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,306. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
