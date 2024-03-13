Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.98 and last traded at C$9.17. Approximately 291,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 405,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 7.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.