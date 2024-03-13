Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.64. 745,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,446. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $209.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,435 shares of company stock worth $8,071,298 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

