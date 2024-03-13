Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,307 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.41. 261,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,994. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

