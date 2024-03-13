Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,584,309. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.