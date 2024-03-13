Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $42.43 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $31.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,260.01. 857,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,032.44. The company has a market cap of $583.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

