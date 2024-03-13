Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

