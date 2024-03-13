Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 316 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,533,584. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $594.77. 213,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

