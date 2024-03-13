Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 2,225 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.79. The company has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.21 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $316,163,342 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

