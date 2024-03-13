Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 901,611 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,772,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,611 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1,538.82% of Kellanova worth $760,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,735,238. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.6 %

K stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.